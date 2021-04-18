Bentley will have its own residential tower

Enlarge

ACD April 18, 2021

Bentley doesn’t just make cars: it has moved into the real estate business and will build a residential tower in Miami (United States).

If it turns out that you are passionate about the world of four wheels in general and Bentley automobiles in particular, you are in luck because now you have the opportunity to be owner of a luxury residence that matches the cars of the British brand.

Bentley Motors has just recently revealed its plans for the construction of the first residential tower of the Bentley brand, Bentley Residences, to be released in 2026 in Sunny Isles Beach, in Miami (Florida, United States).

Bentley Motors has turned to the company Dezer Development, responsible for some of the most luxurious branded residences on the planetsuch as the recently completed Porsche Design Tower or the Armani / Casa.

Bentley luxury residences

“The collaboration started as a result of our success with the Porsche Design Tower,” says Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development. “For us, it is very exciting to work with Bentley Motors because they have great ideas and they propose an aesthetic that is really beautiful. They are making sure to infuse their heritage and DNA into the product. “

Construction will begin in 2023 and it will be in charge of the architecture studio Sieger Suarez Architects, also responsible for the Porsche Design Tower and Armani / Casa. The 60-story cylindrical tower will be the tallest ever built on a U.S. beach. with 228 meters. It will have more than 200 luxury residences and state-of-the-art services, such as a restaurant, cinema, bar, gym, swimming pool, spa, gardens and a smoking room, among others.

The mansion of every good car fan: mega garage and go-kart track

“The beauty of this project is that we can design it from scratch,” says Chris Cooke, lead designer at Bentley Motors. “Everything from the appearance of the tower, the layout of the rooms, the spacing, the material… we can do it from scratch, which will allow us to do our best and achieve the best experience for our customers. We know we are in good hands working with Dezer as they have done this before.

Each residence has a garage for several cars (via the tower elevator) so residents can safely store their vehicles and all residences have a private balcony, pool, sauna, and ocean and bay views.

Yet prices for each residence have not been announcedWell, you still have to wait five years for completion, although you can imagine that they will not be cheap.