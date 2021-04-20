Bentley Trike, the cheapest Bentley is not for seniors

Enlarge

April 20, 2021

The Bentleys also want to reach the little ones: within their catalog they offer a stroller or a tricycle for your children.

If you are a lover (and you can afford them) of Bentley vehicles, it is not a bad idea to pass on your love of British luxury vehicles to your offspring. That is why Bentley, within its accessories catalog, offer a stroller or a tricycle for your little ones.

It is undoubtedly the cheapest Bentley you can buy, although its price is higher than other competitive cars. You can buy it for 395 pounds or, what is the same, about 465 euros at the current exchange rate. It is not a bargain, but the British brand justifies it by having the same quality of design and materials as real life Bentley cars, but also with versatility and reliability.

Bentley Trike, stroller for children from 465 euros

2 photos The Bentley Trike is presented in four colors

Suitable for children from 12 months, the equivalent of six stages of development, the Bentley Trike “grows” with the child who rides it, a common feature in this type of vehicle for children.

The Bentley tricycle, with brand logos on the wheels and on the frame, acts as a stroller for the first stage of development of the baby and has a seat that can turn to face backwards or forwards. As the child gets older, parents may choose to remove some protections, until, in the sixth stage, they have a tricycle that the child can pedal alone.

Incorporates 12 security elements, such as a folding hood, the aforementioned swivel seat, non-slip pedals, wheel fenders, a rear brake, a five-point seat belt, pneumatic wheels, an adjustable back support and a parental control, among others.

The Bentley Trike comes in four colors (Dragon Red, Spruce, Onyx, Satin White and Sequin Blue) with matching seats and contrast stitching. Colors mimic the color options available for actual Bentleys, and the description of the Trike mentions that the entire design is directly inspired by the iconic Bentley cars.