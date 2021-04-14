Bentley Systems Brings Infrastructure Digital Twins to NVIDIA Omniverse

Bentley iTwin is the first to take advantage of NVIDIA Omniverse’s real-time rendering, AI and simulation capabilities

GTC21 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today that it is developing applications using the NVIDIA Omniverse platform for photorealistic real-time visualization and simulation of digital twins of civil and industrial infrastructure projects to big scale.

Image courtesy of Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.)

Bentley Systems has extended the Bentley iTwin platform to integrate with NVIDIA Omniverse to provide a graphical channel for real-time, AI-enhanced visualization and simulation of infrastructure digital twins. This integration enables engineering-level digital content to be viewed with pinpoint precision, photorealistic lighting, and environmental effects across multiple devices, including virtual reality and augmented reality web browsers, workstations, tablets, and headsets from anywhere in the world.

Bentley iTwin is an open and scalable cloud platform that enables engineering companies and owner-operators to create, visualize and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Digital information managers use it to incorporate engineering data created by various design tools into a living digital twin and align it with reality data, IoT data, and other associated data without disrupting their current tools or processes.

Bentley Systems CEO Greg Bentley said: “Visualization and simulation support many of the use cases of infrastructure digital twins. The collaboration of Bentley iTwin and NVIDIA Omniverse delivers immersive 3D / 4D experiences in real time that will enable true, physics-based simulation of even the largest and most complex infrastructure assets. GPU computing is transforming the world of engineering and construction, promising to unleash the potential of AI for advanced simulation and analysis in twins. digital infrastructure “.

“Modern infrastructure has magnificent feats of engineering. NVIDIA and Bentley share a vision of physics-based digital twins; simulated so precisely and realistically that they will revolutionize everything from infrastructure design to operations,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Omniverse was built precisely to realize this vision – creating simulated shared virtual worlds with physical and photographic realism. We are delighted that Bentley is developing applications for infrastructure digital twins on the NVIDIA Omniverse.”

An unmatched visualization of your hi-fi infrastructure

The combination of the Bentley iTwin platform and NVIDIA Omniverse provides an unmatched, high-performance user experience on a scale that has not been possible before.

Integration of Bentley iTwin and NVIDIA Omniverse platform functions enables users to virtually explore massive industrial plants and offshore structures as if they were walking through infrastructure in real time, for purposes such as signage and optimization. of safety routes.

“The industry is moving positively toward more automated and sophisticated tools that improve customer outcomes,” said Donna DeMarco, Plant Information Modeling, Jacobs. “Jacobs is proud to partner with Bentley to leverage tools like iTwin linked with NVIDIA Omniverse to achieve strong results for our customers.”

Image and caption:

Houston Waterworks

About NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse is an open platform for virtual collaboration and physically accurate simulation. Based on NVIDIA RTX technology, it leverages the Universal Scene Description (USD) common interchange format for real-time 3D visualization and simulation, which was originally developed by Pixar to simplify entertainment industry work cycles. and that it is now being adopted in other industries, including architecture, construction, engineering, and digital factories.

About the Bentley iTwin platform

The Bentley iTwin platform is an open and scalable cloud platform that enables project teams and owner-operators to create, visualize and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. It enables digital information managers to incorporate engineering data created by various design tools into a living digital twin and align it with reality data and other associated data without disrupting their current tools or processes. Users can visualize and track changes, including those in real-world conditions of IoT-connected devices such as sensors and drones. The Bentley iTwin platform provides actionable information for decision makers throughout the organization and throughout the asset lifecycle. Users make better-informed decisions, anticipate and avoid problems before they arise, and react more quickly and with confidence, saving costs, improving service availability, reducing environmental impact, and improving safety. The Bentley iTwin platform is the foundation for “iTwin-powered” applications and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic partners, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to improve the world’s infrastructure – supporting both the global economy and the environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of all sizes, for the design, construction and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transportation, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for network and asset performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems has more than 4,000 employees and generates annual revenues of more than $ 800 million in 172 countries.

See the original version at businesswire.com:

