Bentley has launched a watch for 49,000 euros | Technology

The car manufacturer shows us a unique watch, a limited edition with the best materials.

Bentley It is one of those brands that define exclusivity. With little more than a century of history, their cars have managed to combine sportiness and elegance in equal measure, and that spirit is now carried beyond the roads with a limited edition watch made in collaboration with Breitling.

Is named Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition and is a reinterpretation of the Breitling Premier watches that were manufactured and marketed in the 1940s. Of this newly announced variant, 25 units will be manufactured and one of them can be yours ‘only’ for 49,000 euros.

Many would faint upon hearing this figure, but the truth is that one of the factors that justify this price lies in the materials used in the manufacture of this watch. Its 42mm case is made of 18 karat red gold, and the strap is made of alligator skin. In addition, the dial has been painted green, in reference to the well-known British Racing Green color. On the back, the transparent area lets us see the watch’s machinery, with gold elements of no more and no less than 22 carats.

In addition, this chronograph has a 55-hour power reserve thanks to its tourbillon mechanism certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) and its resistance to water up to a depth of 100 meters is guaranteed. However, it is very likely that not many dare to expose it to such situations to verify that data.

The collaboration between the two companies dates back almost two decades, but they already had some antecedents. Willy Breitling, grandson of Léon Breitling, founder of the watch firm, was a passionate driver of Bentley cars. Therefore, the good relationship between the two companies is deeper than it seems.

So now you know, if you are thinking of renewing your watch, you are passionate about luxury cars and you have almost 50,000 euros left over, your search is over.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.