Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: the saloon is electrified

The Bentley Flying Spur is one of the most recognizable models of the Crewe signature. The representation saloon which far exceeds five meters in length, has levels of luxury and quality on a par with very few. A high-flying model that until now was only available with powerful gasoline engines. Although now the story changes to offer for the first time Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, an electrified variant that will be interesting.

It is a step by the British company to continue reducing its emissions and contribute to this goal of carbon neutrality. To make this come true plug-in hybrid They have coupled a 2.9-liter biturbo V6 gasoline mechanic with an electric motor, nothing like the W12 and V8 that Bentley offers in other models. However, its power will be up to the task, in total it develops 544 hp and 750 Nm of torque, one notch above the Bentayga Hybrid.

This Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid also achieves very outstanding performance when accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 285 km / h. Although the main advantage it offers is the ability to move only on electric power thanks to a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows it to reach a 40-kilometer electric range. Together with the gasoline engine it allows it to have a total autonomy of more than 700 kilometers.

A specific feature of this plug-in hybrid variant are the driving modes. The EV Drive is used to move in electric mode, as long as the battery allows it. Hybrid Mode is the most efficient by intelligently alternating both mechanics taking into account the route. Finally, the Hold Mode is the one that reserves the battery charge to be used later. All statistics will be available in the My Bentley app, which also allows remote services such as load management or cabin preheating.

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid can also be distinguished from other models by details such as the Hybrid badge on the lower fender, the quadruple exhaust outlet with oval outlets or the charging port on the left side. You can also choose several models of wheels between 20 and 22 inches, as well as more than 60 colors for your body. Also a Blackline specification with black accents. The first deliveries will arrive at the end of this same 2021.

Photo gallery:

Photos