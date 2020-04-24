Introduces a four-wheel drive system for the first time

Its engine, a 6.0-liter W12, delivers 635 horsepower

The Bentley Flying Spur 2020 is a luxury sedan of the British manufacturer. It was introduced in May 2019. Deliveries began in Europe in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic. Since April 2020, it has also been marketed in China following the reopening of the company’s commissioners. It is available from 250,000 euros.

The Flying Spur 2020 is the third generation of the model, which originally debuted in 2005. It replaces the car that has been on the market since 2013. It boasts of encapsulating the spirit of a sports sedan with that of a luxury limousine. Accredits a power of 635 horsepower. Its rivals are the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 2020: OUTDOOR

The Bentley Flying Spur measures 5,316 meters in length, 2.22 meters in width and 1,484 meters in height, with a battle of 3,194 meters. It weighs 2,437 kilos.

Despite the aesthetic similarity of the Flying Spur 2020 with the model it replaces, the British luxury brand ensures that this third generation has been created from scratch. It is three centimeters longer and its 3.19 meter wheelbase ensures extra space that is especially noticeable in the two rear seats.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, it reminds with vertical slats on its grill to the 1957 S1 Continental Flying Spur, which shine with any of the 17 colors available for the body. We also have a led matrix headlights, 21-inch wheels and a statue on the front that is retractable and lights up when welcoming.

Another point to highlight is its dynamic behavior, which is especially favored by the present four-wheel steering system, an absolute novelty in the brand. It works hand in hand with other key points such as a pneumatic suspension with damping control or active stabilizer bars. In addition, the brake discs grow to 420 millimeters, increasing the stopping capacity of the luxury car compared to that of its predecessor.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 2020: INTERIOR

The Bentley Flying Spur 2020 bets once again on a combination of premium materials such as wood and leather, as well as a leather for the seats that can look up to 15 different colors.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen is also incorporated in the center of the dashboard that can be hidden if the driver wishes, while the sound system, signed by Bang & Olufsen, offers up to 1,500 watts and 19 speakers. Bentley, however, offers a second Naim kit with 2,200 watts.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 2020: EQUIPMENT

Optional exterior equipment for the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur includes two 21-inch wheels and a third 22-inch wheel, red brake calipers, a chrome finish for the front grille, temperature control for the windshield and a retractable emblem of the winged B Bentley.

Driving aids include an infrared night vision camera, traffic assistant, blind spot alarm and head-up display system.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 2020: MECHANICAL

The Bentley Flying Spur 2020 equips a 6.0-liter W12 engine with 635 horsepower and a maximum torque of 900 Newton meters, associated with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The traction system is total, although it only sends torque to the front axle in case a loss of grip is detected.

As for its benefits, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 333 kilometers / hour, figures of consideration for a vehicle of this size.

The brand has already confirmed that it plans to launch a hybrid variant before 2023.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 2020: PRICES

The Bentley Flying Spur 2020 is available from 250,000 euros, although the final price can rise significantly depending on the customization options chosen by the buyer.

Deliveries began in Europe in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus health crisis reached its peak. Since April it has been marketed in China, coinciding with the reopening of the dealerships.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/24/2020 First deliveries in Europe and China. 01/14/2020 Confirmed the existence of a hybrid version in the future. 05/29/2019 Presentation of the Bentley Flying Spur 2020

