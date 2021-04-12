Bentley discovers its most extreme Continental GT3

Just a week ago it was confirmed that Bentley would travel for one last time to the Ascent to Pikes Peak. After his absence in 2020, the goal was to completely say goodbye to the American race with a new record. At this point the options were less and less, having already been crowned with the Bentayga in 2018 as the fastest series SUV in history at the Colorado Springs test and in 2019 with the Bentley Continental GT claiming the throne of the model. of production that completed the race to the clouds in less time.

The British firm will farewell the Continental GT3 with honors after announcing the end of the factory project at the end of last year, with M-Sport taking over the complete reins of the structure. Bentley’s decision was to fine-tune the circuit car together with the FastR team (in collaboration with Roger Clark Motorsport, hence the inscription on the wing recalling the British racing icon) and fight for a new record, the one in the Time Attack 1 category, a goal much more achievable than fighting for absolute victory against Open Wheels and Unlimited class cars. K-PAX Racing will provide the logistical support on the ground, while the project is also enlisting the help of M-Sport itself.

However, there will be more special things in the Bentley that will try to beat the Climb to Pikes Peak, since in particular the company has decided that the Continental GT3 will be powered by a ‘renewable’ fuel. Although at the moment it has not been decided what the final mixture will be, it is expected that it will be capable of reducing up to 85% of greenhouse gases compared to other competition gasoline that has usually been used by the 4.0-liter turbo V8 that mounts the racing variant.

After counting on him on the previous two occasions, Rhys Millen will once again be in charge of competing for Bentley, trying once again to write the prestigious family name in the race that will take place on the weekend of June 27. The current Time Attack T1 category record is held by David Donner, who last year managed to complete the 19.99 kilometers in the Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport in 9 minutes and 36.559 seconds.

We are delighted to return to Pikes Peak for the third time, now powered by renewable fuel, as the launch project for another new element of our Beyond100 program. Our powertrain engineers are already researching biofuels and e-fuels for use by our customers in conjunction with our electrification program, with intermediate steps of adopting renewable fuels at the Crewe factory and for our company’s fleet. In the meantime, the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak will demonstrate that renewable fuels can allow motorsports to continue responsibly and will hopefully capture the third and final record of our triple crown – Matthias rabe

In addition to the engine adjustments required to climb above 4,302 meters, other modifications have also been made to the vehicle at an aerodynamic level, with a good number of canards and supplementary fins at the front. the largest rear spoiler ever used by Bentley and changes to the rear diffuser and in the cooling intakes, even opting to replace the rear side windows with two new inlets. We must remember that with the lower air density in the upper part it is necessary to oversize the kit to achieve a greater load in the fast part of the upper sectors, while with the lack of oxygen it is common for the mechanics to lose power.

Climb to Pikes Peak 2021 – Bentley Continental GT3