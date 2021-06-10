Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak: The goal is to set a new record

If there is something that defines the personality of the big car manufacturers, it is their wins in competition. Brands such as Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz or Ferrari have stood out, throughout their history, for their sporting achievements. Today it is not so fashionable, but until a couple of decades ago, customers valued these feats very positively. Even so, there are firms that believe in it, otherwise they would have ended.

We have examples such as Formula 1, the World Rally Championship (WRC) or the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The latter may not sound familiar to you, but it is one of the most acclaimed events on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. This competition takes place in the month of July since 1916 and each participating vehicle has its own regulations. Well, one of the models to stand out in this year’s edition is the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak.

The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak engine delivers more than 750 hp of power

As its name indicates, we are facing the more radical preparation of the Continental GT. With it, the firm wants to sign a new record in the Time Attack 1 category. For this, in addition to fine-tuning its aesthetics and aerodynamics, they have equipped it with a completely revised engine. Depending on the brand, the block 4.0 V8 bi-turbo It has been modified to “drink” recycled fuel and offer more than 750 hp of power and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque.

Among the mechanical elements that have been modified we have new pistons and connecting rods. The turbos are larger and run at 2.2 bar. Nor can we forget the intake manifold made of carbon fiber or the 3D printed Inconel exhaust signed by Akrapovič. For its part, the transmission is the same as that already mounted on the GT3 racing. Of course, the transmission shaft has seen its diameter increased to be more reliable.

Bentley Continental GT Speed: 660 hp of power and raw sportiness

Regarding the fuel from which the engine of the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak the brand has communicated that it is 98 RON. That is, a blend of advanced biofuels developed specifically for motor sports. Finally, we will review the changes that its appearance undergoes. Above all, by adding a more generous spoiler, the front two-plane splitter of the front or the rear diffuser.

That, not to mention the widening of the wheel arches, the inclusion of new parts made of carbon fiber or many others created through a 3D printer. All these technical improvements allow body downforce increased by 30 percent. However, we will have to wait until next July 27, which will be when this sporting event takes place.

Source – Bentley