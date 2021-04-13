Bentley continental gt3 pikes peak and gt speed convertible 2022

Following a preview last week announced that they would be returning to Pikes Peak for the third and final time, Bentley has twice made a presentation of the Continental GT. On the one hand there is the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak that will take part in that competition and on the other hand there is the new Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible 2022.

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak

Let’s start with the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak. Using renewable fuel, His attempt will be to break the Time Attack 1 category record currently held by a Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport, with a time of 9: 36.559 set in 2019. Bentley does not announce a power figure for this application of the 4.0-liter turbo V8 engine, but it should be more than the 550 that the track version develops.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak

The aerodynamics were also modified specifically for the 156 curves layout that ends at just over 4,200 meters above sea level. At the front is a two-plane splitter and at the rear the largest spoiler ever installed on a Bentley, as well as a large diffuser.

If you detail the images you will see that the exhaust outlets are on the sides and just behind the front wheels, therefore we will have to get ready for a beastly sound. Finally, the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak swapped the rear windows for air intakes and a timer was installed inside.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak

Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak

On the other hand, that the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible 2022 is the most civilized proposal of these two does not mean that it is lacking in thrust. under the hood carries the 6.0-liter W12 engine with 650 horsepower, enough to take it to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 334 km / h.

Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible 2022

Gallery: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible

Lowering or raising the roof is an operation that takes 19 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 48 km / h. Bentley says with the roof in position, the interior of this Continental is quieter than the previous hardtop Continental, and that the hood can be chosen from among seven colors.

Some of the changes of this new Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible 2022 are chassis improvements to improve its handling, steering on both axles with new tuning, a new electronic rear differential, 22-inch wheels in dark gloss or silver finish, Speed ​​badges, new finishes to the front and new finishes for the interior.

Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible 2022