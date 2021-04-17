Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible: 650 hp to dismantle

What’s the point of a supercar without a convertible version? None, because those who get a coupé unit will not be able to go outdoors and the most bohemian ones will not be able to show off their hair in the wind. This reasoning is what those responsible for Bentley at the time of launching him Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible. But be careful, this model is like “Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”.

To realize it, just take a look at his image, as he remains faithful to what his closed brother looks like. The changes it receives are the logical ones for a cabrio, although it does not forget to release differentiating elements. The engineers of the British firm have taken the opportunity to introduce a series of improvements to its chassis. That, not to mention its exclusive interior, the true center of attention of the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible dispenses with the roof, but not the sportiness

Aesthetically speaking, the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible premieres a darkened grill. The side view also receives changes, with moldings in the same tone. To top it off, we have 22-inch forged alloy wheels available in three colors: Dark Tint, Bright Silver and Black Gloss. For its part, the hood is available in 7 shades (including black, blue, burgundy and gray) and opens and closes in 19 seconds.

Inside, the Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible enjoys the best finishes. The hood lining it is available in eight shades, with New Red and Magnolia as a novelty. The leather and Alcantara upholstery that dresses the seats is available in 15 main and 11 secondary colors. As to dashboard trim, customers can choose from materials such as carbon fiber, piano black or eucalyptus wood.

Finally we must talk about the powertrain that animates the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible. As expected, it uses the 6.0-liter W12 Twin-Turbo block. Power is kept at a generous 660 hp and 900 Nm of maximum torque. For their management they rely on an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission with a Sport mode. In addition, it has aids such as four-wheel steering or an electronic rear differential.

In the endowment there will also be a active air suspension with adjustable shock absorbers, a roll-over control system, or a neck warmer. High performance carbon and ceramic brakes are optionally available. For now we don’t know what their prices will be, but what is clear is that it will be much superior than its coupe brother.

Source – Bentley