Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible: 335 km / h at open sky

A few weeks ago we introduced you to the fastest Bentley of all time. The Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​was presented with a new 659 hp W12 mechanics and its sculptural coupe body, boasting a top speed of 335 km / h. Considered by the brand itself as the most dynamic and sporty car to ever leave its facilities, its convertible version has just been presented. The Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Convertible it’s just as fast as the Coupé, with the added hedonism of open-air driving enjoyment.

The third generation Bentley Continental GT Convertible boasts the most advanced and dynamic platform ever featured in these luxury convertibles. Shared with cars like the Porsche Panamera, it has not only allowed greater dynamism, but also retained the comfort and refinement that characterize the brand’s cars. Among the systems that help to maintain an ideal balance between sportiness and refinement are the four steering wheels or an active stabilizer bar system, articulated in the 48-volt electrical system.

Its roof can be folded or folded down in just 19 seconds, at speeds of up to 50 km / h.

These adaptive chassis systems are joined by permanent all-wheel drive, an electronic limited-slip and a carbon-ceramic braking system – an optional system, but in my opinion a must in a high-weight, sport-oriented car. But without a doubt, the protagonist of these Speed ​​versions is the latest evolution of the W12 biturbo engine of the Volkswagen Group. This six-liter displacement engine develops a whopping 659 hp, accompanied by a herculean torque of 900 Nm.

Its eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox shifts power to all four wheels, and in Sport mode it shifts gears twice as fast as a conventional Continental GT W12. It only loses 0.1 seconds in acceleration to 100 km / h compared to the Speed ​​with coupe bodywork, signing a few incredible 3.7 seconds. More impressive is that it retains its same top speed: 335 km / h is a more than worthy figure in a convertible. Beyond performance, there is a certain aesthetic differentiation in the Speed ​​versions.

The insulation of the hood makes it as quiet a car as the second-generation GT and coupe body.

The 22-inch wheels are exclusive to these versions, as well as the side emblems. The radiator grille and bumper grille are finished in Dark Tint, and up to 7 body colors are available. Inside we have up to eight colors for the hood upholstery, in addition to 26 different upholstery for its sports seats, covered in leather and Alcantara, and equipped with a “neck warmer”. We can choose various woods for the center console, as well as brushed metal finishes.

The pedals are made of aluminum and the door openings are responsible for reminding us in which version of the Continental GT Convertible we have climbed. If even so the standard endowment is not enough, Mulliner will customize everything customizable until reaching the bank account limits.