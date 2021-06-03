Bentley Bentayga S: Sportiness with restraint so as not to outshine the Speed

Talk about SUV’s and sportiness it’s like “mixing churras with merino”. However, the market has veered towards that position and manufacturers have no choice but to offer vehicles with this approach. One of the most exclusive all-roads, as well as sporty, is the Bentley Bentayga. That it is an elegant British “Sir” does not prevent us from finding in its range versions as radical as the majestic and unnecessary Speed.

If we take a look at the range of the English SUV we will see that there is a gap between this and the other versions that shape the range. With this idea in mind, those responsible for the brand have decided to place the Bentley Bentayga S. However, do not expect a radical change in its appearance or equipment possibilities, which are already sublime. Its essence is maintained, but it adds touches that tell you that you are facing a very special model.

The Bentley Bentayga S debuts the Bentley Dynamic Ride system

As expected, the basic design lines of the Bentley Bentayga S remain unchanged with respect to the rest of the versions. In this case, it debuts a series of ornaments that add a dynamic touch to its appearance. Among the most prominent we have some black painted mirror caps and side sills. This same treatment is received inside the front and rear optics.

If we go behind we will also see changes. To highlight the new and bigger spoiler that spans the entire roof line. In the lower zone we have two double oval exhaust outlets. Finally, we cannot overlook the S logo which is located after the previous wheel arch. Inside also takes advantage of the brand new image. Especially for the new upholstery for the seats or fiber inserts for the dashboard.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: 635 hp for the new British surface-to-surface missile

In terms of technology, the Bentley Bentayga S debuts the Bentley Dynamic Ride system. It is an active anti-tip system that works through a 48-volt auxiliary electrical network. Depending on the brand, it offers a optimal stability and maximum contact with the tires on the road. It also has a Sport mode that modifies the throttle, steering and suspension, making it up to 15 percent stiffer.

Where there are no changes is in the powertrain. Clings to 4.0 V8 biurbo petrol block with 550 HP of power and 770 Nm. Thanks to this potential and the automatic transmission can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.4 seconds. The maximum speed reaches 290 kilometers per hour, and can be shared with four, five or seven passengers. Its arrival on the market has not yet been announced, although it will not take long.

Source – Bentley