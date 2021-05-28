Bentley Bentayga S, for those looking for a very dynamic ultra-luxury SUV

Let’s imagine that you are in search of a luxury SUV that, in addition, is not only fast, but is also dynamic. The offer in the segment is becoming more and more extensive and there are innumerable possibilities. And, although within the classic German triad there are options to bore, there are models such as the Maserati Levante, the Aston Martin DBX or the Bentley Bentayga that offer a plus of distinction. Just the latter has just added a new version under the name of Bentley Bentayga S 2022.

Let’s start with the exterior description. The British crossover is distinguished by a range of distinctive exterior features, including new 22-inch exclusive wheels with three finishes, “S” badges located on the lower edge of the front doors and the Blackline package as standard. The profile has a greater presence due to the more generous rear spoiler and the presence of a gloss black tone in the side steps and in the lower area of ​​the bumpers. Lastly, the headlights have been darkened at both ends.

Aboard the Bentley Bentayga S, a luxuriously refined space boasts new seats, unique stitching, a new color split and plenty of Alcantara, visible on the instrument cluster, center console, seats, armrest, steering wheel and selector switch. change. Also, “S” badges They can be found on the dashboard – on the passenger side – as well as new graphics on the instrument cluster inherited from the Bentayga Speed ​​- which can be seen in classic or expanded format – and on the backlit door sills.

Now under the hood we find the same unit 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that feeds the access Bentayga, not the Hybrid slope; This has a 3.0-liter V6 associated with an electric motor. The eight-cylinder block delivers 549 hp and 770 NmMeritorious figures to move a mass of almost two and a half tons to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 290 km / h. And while it may not matter too much to the target audience, the Crewe house says it is capable of rolling for 654 kilometers on 85 liters of gasoline (13 l / 100 km).

Yes, they are the same numbers as the standard Bentayga V8 declares, but the difference lies more in its tuning than its pure and hard performance. Bentley says it has taken into account feedback from customers who “enjoy the dynamic performance of their Bentayga on the road.” That’s why the dampers are 15% stiffer, the active stabilizer bars are fitted as standard, the torque vectoring system has been recalibrated and the Sport driving mode now offers benchmark dynamics.

Source: Bentley

