Bentley bentayga s. a premiere ‘for sport’

After introducing the revamped Bentayga and Bentayga Speed, Bentley introduces new S variant. It incorporates the Bentley Dynamic Ride system as standard, an ‘active anti-roll’ technology that reacts in just 0.3 seconds by applying up to 1,300 Nm of torque to counteract lateral sliding forces in curves. According to Bentley, the system also offered in the Bentayga S, provides maximum stability and support on the floor.

Another improvement over the standard Bentayga is the Sport driving mode. It offers an improved steering feel, a more responsive throttle and up to 15 percent stiffer suspension thanks to the higher pressure damping system. Also comes standard with a new high-performance exhaust system. Lastly, they adjusted the torque vectoring system.

Under the hood they offer no modifications. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 delivers 542 horsepower and 770 Newton-meters of torque. The 0-100 km / h sprint takes 4.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km / h.

The Bentayga S It can be distinguished from the standard by a number of aesthetic enhancements. It has rear-view mirrors with black housings and side sills, also decorated in black; use lights with a tinted finish; rear incorporates a new larger spoiler; the mouths of the exhaust pipes are shaped like divided ovals and, of course, wears an S badge.

