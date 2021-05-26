Bentley Bentayga S 2021: the most passionate Bentayga

Did you think the Bentley Bentayga Speed ​​was the sportiest SUV in the Bentley range? To date it was, and although it will continue to be the fastest and most powerful – the 635 hp still carry a lot of weight – it will no longer be the most passionate or dynamic Bentayga. That position becomes new Bentley Bentayga S, a version oriented to driving dynamism, and based on the Bentley Bentayga V8, with a 4.0 V8 biturbo 550 hp engine. It won’t be as fast as Speed, but it will be the most agile Bentayga and the one you will have to buy if what you like is driving.

I had forgotten to add, if you like to drive and want to buy an SUV, because otherwise we recommend buying a Bentley Continental GT. Be that as it may, the Bentley Bentayga S differs from other Bentayga, first of all, on an aesthetic level. Its 21-inch wheels are exclusively designed and they seem to have a kind of scythe in their design. Its aggressive appearance is complemented by the darkening of all chrome details of its bodywork, which is now painted in a satin black color, so fashionable today.

The Bentley Bentayga S is available in four-, five- and seven-seater configurations.

Its mirrors are also black and its optics have been slightly smoked. A sports exhaust with four tailpipes He peeks out of the rear bumper, declaring his intentions. Inside, new sports seats have been mounted, upholstered in Alcantara and leather specific for this version, and on the back of the seats we can see an “ese” embroidered in red thread. Leather also covers part of the center console and dashboard, with a delightful metal trim as a backdrop. Yes, it is very nice.

But what is really important in this version is not in sight. On a mechanical level we could think that it is another Bentayga V8 more. And technically, we would be right: it shares with the V8 its 4.0 biturbo 550 hp engine, which coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, allows you to reach 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds, a very correct figure considering that it weighs about 2.5 tons. However, the differences are in the running gear. Starting with one air suspension with a 15% firmer setting.

The instrument panel, at the level of spellings, is shared with the Bentley Bentayga Speed.

This suspension performance is part of a redesigned Sport mode, in which also the Bentley Dynamic Ride – de active stabilizer bars, supported by the 48-volt electrical system – reacts more directly and quickly, achieving a flatter cornering. The Torque Vectoring system has also been recalibrated, slightly braking the wheels on the inside of the corner for a more agile change of direction. It will still be a two-ton tank, but a tank that has gone to ballroom dance classes.

Fortunately, some carbon ceramic brakes They will take care of stopping it once the V8 engine has charged it with kinetic energy. Marketing of the Bentley Bentayga S will begin imminently, at a price not yet announced.