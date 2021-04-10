Bentley and Breitling join forces again to bring the most elegant and attractive chronograph to life

After almost two decades of association, Bentley Motors and the watchmaker Breitling present the new Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition, a very long name for a watch that will only be manufactured 25 copies at a rate of 49,000 euros per unit. That makes it much cheaper and “vulgar” than, for example, the Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+, but of course it continues to be a work of art for wristwatch enthusiasts.

Willy Breitling, grandson of the brand’s founder, Léon BreitlingHe was a passionate Bentley driver. In 1934, he patented the chronograph with two independent pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock. In addition to being an expert in technology, Breitling understood the desire for elegance and glamor of watch lovers. With this in mind, he designed the Premier wristwatches originals more than seven decades ago, long before even the Heuer Monaco out of the union between TAG Heuer and Porsche.

A modern reinterpretation of Breitling Premier wristwatches designed in the 1940s, this limited edition lives up to its reputation, sporting both a unique and classic design. The watch as such has a 42-millimeter 18-karat red gold case, rectangular chronograph buttons, a gold-brown alligator leather strap and a transparent sapphire-plated caseback that reveals the magnificent movement with its oscillating 22-karat gold weight.

But the highlight is the special tourbillon caliber and cage seen through the distinctive green dial, reminiscent of the classic Brtitish Racing Green associated with the other models within the partnership between Breitling and Bentley. Powered by a B21 caliber, the tourbillon movement is certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC; Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres) and offers around 55 hours of walking power and water resistance up to 100 meters.

“This striking timepiece represents our joint commitment to pioneering spirit, expert craftsmanship and technological excellence,” states Bentley President and CEO, Adrian hallmark. On the other hand, The CEO of Breitling, Georges kern, added that they are “proud of this elegant symbol of shared values ​​of our brands: quality, performance and excellence in design.” Because in 2002, Bentley asked Breitling for an on-board clock for the Continental GT, and the partnership has since spread.

Source: Bentley, Brietling

