Bentley Adaptive Music: Drive and enjoy music from your car

Enjoying cars goes far beyond your driving. There are those who see collectibles in them, especially because of the design that shapes them. Other people consider them mere machines that serve to go from a point A to a point B. Then there are those who believe that they are racing cars to go which Formula 1 through the streets, with the consequent danger that they can cause to them or to pedestrians. There are as many tastes as there are people in the world.

Nevertheless, there are firms that are assumed to have a series of tangible or intangible qualities, which must be in their models. We refer, above all, to premium and super sports brands. Yes, because it all comes to mind how their engines sound, the quality of its materials or the high level of technology. However, there are firms like Bentley who like to go one step further and achieve new goals of excellence …

Bentley, with Adaptive Music, wants to create a soundtrack for every moment of driving …

In case you didn’t know, there are two types of models in the Bentley range. First of all there are those who like to be enjoyed from the back seat. Second, and here are those of us who love four-wheelers, those who enjoy driving them. Well, the English firm wants the experience at its controls to be the best in the world. And you wonder how they can improve something that is already at a high level?

Easy, creating an adaptive music system based on artificial intelligence. It’s called Adaptive Music and its mission is to create a soundtrack that suits the driving style. To give it shape, the firm’s engineers have teamed up with the specialist LifeScore. According to those responsible, the car generates a live composition of instrumental music in real time that improves the emotional experience of each trip.

If this idea has seemed very “random” to you, pay attention to the data. Bentley claims that the system can create up to 100 billion tracks of unique music for a trip of, attention, 60 minutes. To make it easy to keep the system up and running and “not repeating”, the creators have recorded a myriad of instruments and sounds at the famous Abbey Road Studios. If anything, the algorithms are designed to produce compositions that flow through themes.

Still, we must tell you something. If you think that Bentley is going to replace the excellent sound of its engines with this system, for now, you can rest assured. The brand’s communication department has indicated that, for the moment, this innovation will not reach their current models. Of course, those who are on the design table and will arrive in the coming years have not said anything. In any case, if they switch to the electric car, this is better than nothing. Not?

Source – Bentley