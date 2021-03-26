Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Cooperative Startup with Visual Intelligence and Aeroprotechnik for 5G Towers

Pinpoint precision digital twin solution combines proprietary dual sensor drone and artificial intelligence technologies to help tower companies accelerate deployments and improve decision making

Bentley Acceleration Initiatives today announced the availability of OpenTower® iQ, a “iTwin-powered” digital twin solution for telecommunications towers that provides 3D visualization, real-time decision support, and predictive design from the ground up. OpenTower iQ is the result of a digital cooperative venture between Bentley, Visual Intelligence, a sensor technology company based in Houston, Texas, and Aeroprotechnik, an aerial inspection engineering company based in Viseu, Portugal.

Bentley Acceleration Initiatives is an idea incubation initiative and strategic investment fund of Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY). Its goal is to bring together ecosystem partners in a digital cooperative venture to accelerate the market launch of creative cloud solutions based on the Bentley iTwin platform. OpenTower iQ, “powered by iTwin,” is a classic example of cooperative entrepreneurship combining innovative digital technologies from enterprising companies to address a market need twice as fast.

As the demand for data continues to grow, tower companies and engineering companies seek comprehensive engineering-level solutions to locate, modify, and maintain telecommunications infrastructure for 5G deployment. OpenTower iQ makes it easy to modify existing towers and maintain accurate models by automating the repetitive work of producing building models and using artificial intelligence to detect critical components.

Tower companies can use OpenTower iQ to monitor the health of their towers and gain access to shared and secure data through an easy-to-understand portal. Data analysis provides cost-benefit analysis to drive operational efficiency and revenue assurance. Improved tower inspection accuracy and smart inventory management save time and costs, and improve safety. OpenTower iQ is designed to handle operators’ large portfolios of assets and can easily process and analyze thousands of towers.

Combines artificial intelligence and proprietary drone technologies

To accelerate the launch of OpenTower iQ, Bentley Acceleration Initiatives acquired digital twin technology from Aeroprotechnik, a leading aerial inspection engineering company specializing in automated asset data capture and digitization solutions. The technology included artificial intelligence and reality modeling capabilities that provide detailed information on current site conditions, helping tower companies accelerate deployments, improve decision making, and shorten sales cycles.

Bentley Acceleration Initiatives also partnered with Visual Intelligence, whose proprietary dual-sensor drone technology digitizes physical infrastructure with pinpoint precision to reliably deliver engineering-level 3D asset information. Visual Intelligence can map a more measurable surface area than alternative aerial and ground methods. Its patented drone sensor technology has the unique ability to capture the components of a tower, including bolts, cables, ladders and other elements with an extremely high level of precision that was not possible before.

Now, using a comprehensive, pinpoint-accurate digital twin, a tower company can virtually inspect its tower, see if it was built correctly, determine if the tower’s structural integrity is intact, and run co-location scenarios. Unlike rudimentary reality models produced from other cameras, Visual Intelligence enables a digital twin with such precision that it can support advanced analytics such as connection integrity analysis and montage mapping analysis.

“The goal of Bentley Acceleration Initiatives is to incubate new businesses and improve existing ones using Bentley iTwin technologies. We offer a go-to-market accelerator to quickly bring innovative ideas from Bentley research and development to users in partnership with leaders. emerging industry and technology specialists such as Visual Intelligence and Aeroprotechnik. Bentley Acceleration Initiatives helped incubate OpenTower iQ by funding its development, seeking technology partnerships to fill gaps and creating a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, “said Santanu Das, senior vice president and chief executive officer. acceleration from Bentley Acceleration Initiatives. “Our next step is to invite additional interested ecosystem partners to launch new digital integration services to capture huge emerging opportunities for business integration and tower deployment. The telecommunications industry is undergoing rapid transformation as that multi-network operators are expanding their portfolios through the consolidation and advancement of a 4G platform to 5G. Without a doubt, digital twin solutions like OpenTower iQ, ‘powered by iTwin’, will help towers to take full advantage of emerging industry opportunities. “

“OpenTower iQ for tower planning and management is a revolutionary product for the telecommunications market. Within a couple of days, we had a high-quality reality model available with the reports and other aspects of the projects. Now, all the tower data is available in digital form, and is accurate and current, “said Nikhil Jani, vice president of telecommunications and utilities, Genesys International.

“So far, drone data has fallen short of expectations for the tower industry. This is largely because survey-level drone sensors are unable to collect the data fidelity needed to extract information from engineering-grade towers. Our proprietary drone sensor technology is the first of its kind to collect pinpoint-accurate tower information. We partnered with Bentley to use OpenTower iQ to turn this new data fidelity into digital construction twins and then applying AI to automate and unlock new types of tower information. With OpenTower iQ, we are creating new drone data applications and accelerating the value of digital twins for tower companies around the world, “said Ted Miller, Founder and President of Visual Intelligence, and former President and CEO of Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI).

“Bentley Acceleration Initiatives proved to be an effective platform for ecosystem partners like Aeroprotechnik to expand AI-based solutions, transforming emerging technologies into real value for Bentley users,” said Nuno Marques, founder of Aeroprotechnik.

About Visual Intelligence

Based in Houston, Texas, Visual Intelligence has emerged as an industry leader in sensor technology and software, offering geoimaging solutions for mobile, ground and aerial applications. It offers Visual Intelligence’s unified drone sensor and software automation platform, which digitizes physical infrastructure with pinpoint precision to reliably deliver engineering-level 3D asset information. https://visualintelligenceinc.com/telecom/

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to promote the world’s infrastructure, which sustains both the global economy and the environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals and organizations of all sizes for the design, construction and operations of roads and bridges, railways and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses. and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project development, AssetWise for network and asset performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $ 800 million in 172 countries. www.bentley.com www.bentleyaccelerationinitiatives.com. www.opentower.com

© 2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, OpenTower, OpenTower iQ, and ProjectWise are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, or one of its direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005431/en/

