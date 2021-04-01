BentallGreenOak closes an agreement to acquire Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management, which will add secondary and co-investment strategies to the firm’s global platform

BentallGreenOak (BGO) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management, LLC (Metropolitan) from global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG). The transaction combines BGO’s Core, Core Plus, Value Add and Debt strategies with Metropolitan’s integrated primary, secondary and joint real estate strategies, to create a combined and diversified real estate platform with approximately $ 55 billion in assets under management (to as of December 31, 2020; pro forma for the acquisition of Metropolitan Real Estate Equity Management). Within the BGO real estate platform, Metropolitan will operate under the name of BGO Strategic Capital Partners and will continue to benefit from the strength and depth of its current leadership team in New York, Hong Kong and London.

“Through the creation of BGO Strategic Capital Partners, we are leveraging the exceptional capabilities of a global market leader in co-investment and secondary markets to deliver a more diversified range of global investment strategies and opportunities for our clients around the world. “said Sonny Kalsi, CEO of BentallGreenOak. “We are committed to investing the resources and capabilities of our global real estate platform to unlock the multiple growth engines and additional scale that we envision for this portion of our business. The BGO leadership team is delighted to be working alongside Sarah Schwarzschild, John So and the impressive team of investment professionals they have assembled to build a long-term market leader. “

“The transformation of Metropolitan Real Estate into BGO Strategic Capital Partners is the beginning of a very exciting new chapter that broadens the global reach of our strategies and brings an infusion of new resources and capabilities to further strengthen our offering to investors,” they said. Sarah Schwarzschild and John So, Co-Directors of BGO Strategic Capital Partners. “We join a firm whose culture and entrepreneurial spirit are aligned with the values ​​of our team and we look forward to building for the future with our new colleagues.”

