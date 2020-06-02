BenQ TK810 is the first 4K wireless «smart» projector from one of the companies with the best catalog of this type of product for the consumer market.

Highly focused on streaming and streaming content from devices, the projector provides direct access to services like YouTube and Netflix, and support for streaming content wirelessly from any iOS and Android smartphone or computers via the Chrome browser.

The projector also includes Aptoide TV, which provides access to streaming applications from a variety of sources such as Twitch and Netflix. It supports Bluetooth audio transmission and has its own voice assistant in the Smart Control application, in addition to a physical remote control.

Of course, it also works from local sources, players, computers or consoles. It has a pair of HDMI 2.0b / HDCP2.2 ports, USB-A ports, a mini USB, multiple audio output options, in addition to having two IR receivers.

As for its specifications, the BenQ TK810 offers content with resolutions from VGA to 4K with 3840 x 2160 pixels and a contrast ratio of 10,000: 1. The projector features a 3,000 lumen lamp and promises a minimum life of 4,000 hours in normal mode and up to 15,000 hours in Eco mode.

BenQ TK810 can project a maximum image of 300 inches, with 1.1x zoom and 100% projection offset. In practical use, this device offers a 100-inch projected image at a distance of 100 inches. It is already available on the BenQ portal of some regions by $ 1,549.

No, good projectors are not cheap, although you will not find a 100-inch television for this price or with its possibilities. A projector is a joy for home entertainment, and like this, very focused on covering the increasing trend in the use of streaming and transmission of wireless content.