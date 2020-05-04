Computer science in recent years has gone through different transitions: one of the most important is the decentralization of the windows that we use to look out on our digital life. The screen is no longer only on top of a desk as the only reference for access, and that ubiquity that the iPhone, Apple Watch (and perhaps soon the iPad with monitor support if it is announced at the next WWDC20) have allowed us, but it has also valued the quality of the monitors we use.

Now they are no longer only used to connect the desktop computer: in a world oriented towards mobility, the laptop, the iPad or even the iPhone or Apple TV may be capable of feeding a larger canvas that even for work we may need, both at home, as for the office. If we are also creatives in the world of graphic design or video production, our expectations on the choice of the suitable monitor will be high.

Even in a mobility-oriented world we also look for quality monitors for the office or for working at home

Fortunately, there are many options for all of you who are demanding as amateurs or that you dedicate yourself professionally to it and look for a balanced model in characteristics and quality, one step more than traditional home monitors. BenQ introduced a few months ago its new line of professional range that improve and enhance the aspects most sought after by those who hope to perform at their best with a monitor – and are perfect for connecting the new MacBook Air when we get to the studio or home.

BenQ PD3220U, designed as Dock station

And it is that the use that we usually give today to the monitor also seeks usability, comfort and eliminate to the maximum the number of cables and accessories on the market. We will start by talking about this strong point in the model we are reviewing, plenty of connections. One of the most important is the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity through two USB-C ports, which will allow us to connect our MacBook Air (or MacBook Pro, I have tested it with both) and the image, sound and power will circulate through the same cable: we can leave the laptop charger in the backpack.

We can also connect an iPad Pro directly using the USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port. Apple is expected to fully support external monitors at the next WWDC20.

With this connection we can connect up to two 4K monitors maintaining the data transmission flow at 40Gb / s. The device comes with its own USB-C Thunderbolt 3 cable, as well as very high quality, so we will not need the one we usually use to charge the laptop. In fact, BenQ includes all the cables necessary to use practically all the available ports on the Monitor:

Monitor power cord

Cable Display Port to mini Display Port

USB-A to USB-B cable

HDMI cable

Thunderbolt 3 cable

Highlight as I say the great quality of all cables included, without the need to purchase any separately. The rear connections offered by BenQ are extensive too:

2 USB-A ports

1 USB-B port

1 micro-USB port (for connecting the external control)

2 HDMI ports

1 Display Port

2 USB-C ports, one input and one output (to chain with another monitor, as I mentioned before).

In addition to all of them, we also have on the right side with three comfortable USB-C, USB-A and headphone outputs, which we can use without having to access the back. The monitor is very well thought out to facilitate the user two important tasks: the use as hub for devices and accessories and the comfort when it comes to temporarily adding any extra in our day to day.

The base is also intended to be useful: in metallic gray (there is no possibility of choosing another color) it is completely flat and clear, and the arm that holds the monitor is moved backwards so that we can use this space on the table – while which gives a discreet air to the whole set on the desk. This bracket also it has a small cable gland cleverly hidden in the area behind the screen, to avoid tangles.

The rear connection area can be covered with a removable panel, and are located facing down in the right area, somewhat elevated above the lower plane of the screen. This allows them to avoid colliding as a support point against the wall if at any time we want to hang the monitor. Being slightly raised behind the screen, we will not see them protrude from below. The included cables are also quite discreet and perfect to avoid it.

Full 90 degree rotation is easy to carry out, no need to release anchors or manipulation

Another interesting point of this BenQ model is the full 90 degree rotation that allows the monitor to be completely vertical without the need to remove any anchor or manipulate it in any special way. It is simply rotated to the proper position, where it is fixed. Here it would have been useful if the included Thunderbolt-3 cable was somewhat longer, to give more connection to the Mac. It is not lacking when turning it but it is something just if we want to move the laptop away from the monitor. The monitor looks perfect also in this position and allows to have a certain inclination (30 degrees) forwards and backwards, something that also happens of course when we have it in landscape mode. This support arm rises up to 15 cm above the base, to make us forget (thank goodness) of the hackneyed folio packs under the monitor …

Color comfort, usability and reliability

This BenQ model incorporates virtually every item on someone’s picky shopping list when searching a high-quality monitor: Not only externally, in design, comfort and connectivity, but of course also in the technical characteristics of the panel. It uses IPS technology, with full sRGB, Rec. 709 and 95% color space coverage in P3 (using the Display P3 and DCI-P3 color standards).

The monitor comes pre-calibrated from the factory with a customized report: the analysis model had an excellent Delta

In defining how accurate colors are, we use the Delta E * 2000 or Delta E * 00 formula – which has become a standard in calculating the correlation between calculated color spectrum values ​​and human perception. . This value is important because it will assure us that the colors that we are seeing on the screen are as true to reality as possible. The value of this monitor is insured as Delta <= 3, which tells us that we will not appreciate a difference in them. If it drops below 1, not even the color experts could tell the difference (we’ll review it later with the calibration report). The BenQ panel also has a good visibility practically even at viewing angles sharp (up to 178 degrees with good graphics representation), and is built with matte coverage to attenuate reflections, even in bright rooms or close to any natural light source.

As it is a professional range monitor, BenQ includes a custom calibration report for each monitor built inside each of them. In the analysis model, more mean over Delta E that we mentioned before stands at a very good 0.9757, below 1, that is, not even an expert would distinguish the colors of the monitor with respect to their perception.

According to my monitor report, the calibration device used to extract it is a Konica-Minolta CA310, whose conditions the brand details in it. The monitor is CaIMAN certified and has Pantone validation, to also ensure that color correction standards are met. In these weeks of testing, the image quality and color rendering has been excellent: both for editing photos and videos, as well as daily use (around 12 hours a day), using the maximum native resolution of 3840×2160 pixels in P3 color space.

And not only working: if we have a monitor of this type at home we can connect an Apple TV and we will have a good leisure window at very high quality. Apple’s VOD detects it as 4K UHD display with full HDR10 support: The representation of the interface, images and videos is spectacular. Remember that if you have iTunes movies purchased, they will automatically be updated to 4K HDR versions if available.

For video games, the response time of 5ms (at 60 hz) seemed a bit fair, but in practice the images were also show quality and no motion artifacts. The monitor itself has some of its own calibrations that we can adjust through the built-in OSD menu, which we can access very easily thanks to the small stick located in the side connection area, behind the screen.

Again, it is appreciated that this control is very easy to access and comfortable to use, which will allow us to navigate through the different options of the monitor, such as the configuration of colors, the type of signal input (it even allows displaying up to four sources at screen time to compare images), image, system options or access to the built-in KVM switch (to connect the keyboard, monitor and mouse to two different computers) and its start-up. The interface is clear, fast navigation and it allows us to access the customization of our model without taking many turns.

Another good idea of ​​this monitor is the inclusion of the “Hotkey Puck G2”, a multi-button switch and a rotary control to use on the table. It is completely customizable from the monitor itself: we will not need any additional software on our Macs to control it. From the OSD we can assign the functions we want to the three main keys, from selecting the video input, direct access to the mode change options, etc …

The Main rotary control is also customizable. The monitor has small rear speakers, although in a testimonial way and to use them very casually, since they are not of great quality. With this rotary control, we can adjust the volume of them, or also configure it to serve us to vary the conditions of the graphic mode, such as brightness, contrast or whatever we want. Having this little control on the table again brings more practicality to daily use: in my tests, switching between video inputs and graphic modes has been very useful and comfortable for me. In addition, it does not take up much space on the table and we can leave it on the flat base of the monitor itself.

A monitor that seeks excellence

Beyond the excellent image quality, calibration and inclusion of the best standards in graphic spaces, something remarkable is the complete versatility and comfort with which it is designed: from the connections, the external control, or the OSD interface. The effort of the brand to make things easy for the user and offer the maximum quality and characteristics in the model is evident.

It also includes different display modes dark room, a specific one to highlight the details of the animation and CAD / CAM, a blue light filter to avoid eye fatigue with flicker-free reduction. The visual comfort in my tests, of more than 12 hours a day for almost two months, has been total: even at maximum resolution and with different color spaces, the PD3220U has behaved excellent And I have not noticed any signs of eyestrain at any time.

BenQ wanted to go to note with this model and it succeeds: in the PD3220U the brand’s effort to accompany professionals and demanding users in terms of quality and versatility. Right now you can buy this 32 “model for around € 1,199. Without a doubt, one of the best monitors I’ve ever tried, with the features we are looking for in a high-end monitor.