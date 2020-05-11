About 350 workers from Benotto, a bicycle company, were allegedly hidden during a search carried out by local and federal authorities, which led to the suspension of the business on May 8 for not respecting the guidelines of the health contingency.

In the operative It was carried out in a winery located in the Agrícola Oriental neighborhood in Mexico City., where the administrative staff of the company refused to open some doors of the place, although government inspectors have the power to completely review the site, explained the head of the CDMX Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion, Soledad Aragón Martínez .

In collaboration with the Federal Labor Secretariat, the capital authorities tried to search the premises completely for two hours until staff from the Institute of Administrative Verification (Ineva) arrived, who indicated that the business would close as not essential in the health contingency, said an official. in virtual press conference.

It was at that time when the little more than 350 workers who were hidden in the place were forced to leave, Aragón Martínez explained.

This and all cases like this, where companies are violating workers’ labor rights during the health emergency, will be followed up, however there is a period of 30 working days to carry out the pertinent investigation and issue a corresponding sanction, he affirmed. the local secretary.

The local and federal government are responding in a timely manner to the complaints of workers who live in a situation like this during this period of pandemic, so there is a call to the working population to inform the authority in case of being a victim of a situation like this, he exhorted.

In this sense, the CDMX government enabled the whatsapp number 5546080294 and the email [email protected] to request a labor inspection at a workplace.

In addition, lines 5546059232 are available; 5545068313; 5546122694; 5546068371; just like email [email protected] to request free advice on labor material.