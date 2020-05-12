CDMX authorities review the type of fines that the bicycle company will be credited for violating labor rights by forcing its employees to work despite the health emergency by Covid-19.

The company Benotto hid 350 employees during an inspection of the job site located in the Colonia Agrícola Oriental in Mexico City; people were forced to work despite the health emergency by Covid-19.

The head of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion of the Government of Mexico City, Soledad Aragón Martínez, said that this Friday staff of the agency made a inspection to the site where bicycles are assembled.

During the review, company staff refused to open some doors of the workplace, after which they hid the workers, so they requested the intervention of the Institute of Administrative Verification (INVEA).

“Our inspectors identified that there were hidden workers. And the staff who attended him did not want to open some doors that the inspectors asked them to open, our inspectors have the power to supervise the entire workplace, precisely to inspect under what conditions they are working and the staff denied us access, ” said.

Aragón Martínez explained: “The inspectors spent approximately two hours trying to enter these areas of the work center and when INVEA arrived, it was an inspection that we carried out in a very coordinated manner.

When INVEA arrived, it was given the indication that the workplace would be closed because it is a non-essential activity and that’s when they were forced to open these doors and there were more than 350 workers hidden, “he said.

The official said that they review the type of fines to which the company will be credited for the violation of labor rights; He emphasized that they have carried out 13 inspections of work centers, of which three were closed: a call center, a store and bicycle armor. (Ntx.)

