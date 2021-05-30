Benoît Sokal, the creator of the popular Syberia video game saga, dies at 66 years of age | Gaming

Sad news for video game fans: one of the most recognized authors in the sector, passed away this weekend.

Many artists from the world of comics collaborate in the graphic design of video games, but it is not usual that they also become producers and designers of the game itself. Benoît Sokal was one of them.

The well-known Belgian cartoonist and Author of the acclaimed adventure saga Syberia died last Friday, May 28, at the age of 66, victim of a long illness.

Sokal was a true pioneer, when in 1999 he designed the Amerzone video game. But he will go down in history for his excellent Syberia graphic adventure saga, where Benoît Sokal left his stamp with the extraordinary artistic design of the graphics, and very well crafted storylines full of interesting characters, and original plots that are not inspired by others, as happens too often.

Benoît Sokal was born in Brussels in 1954, and studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the Belgian capital.

He became a well-known author with his comic saga Inspector Canardo, where an anthropomorphic duck fond of alcohol, tobacco and women tries to make a living as a private detective. He went on to publish 23 albums.

But at the end of the 20th century he began to show interest in video games, creating Amerzone and, very especially, the graphic adventure Syberia, published in 2002. Won several Adventure of the Year awards and also for its artistic design, and exceeded 500,000 copies sold, becoming a classic.

The success of this first title led to two continuations, and a new chapter, Syberia: The World Before, on which Benoît Sokal was actively working before passing away. Its publication is scheduled for this year.

Sad news for fans of comics and video games. He leaves us one of the artists who knew how to implant his own stamp in the graphic design of video games, an academic style that follows the line of the great Belgian cartoonists of the 20th century.

Rest in peace, Benoît Sokal.