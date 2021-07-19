Benoit Paire signs one of the hits of the season

Benoit paire He always leaves the occasional prominent image in each of his matches. Sometimes they are negative images, in which the French shows bad attitudes; in others, the more motivated Paire flourishes, the one that takes out the color palette and leaves the odd virguerity worthy of highlights. On his debut in the ATP Gstaad 2021, settled with a victory (6-3, 7-6) against Jozef Kovalik, the French tennis player left one of the blows of the season. An absolutely implausible dropout, almost devilish, that drew a smile on Benoit’s face. Just enjoy.

Wow. – @ benoitpaire @SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/WunI0FZKUm – ATP Tour (@atptour) July 19, 2021