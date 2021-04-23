Benoit Paire down from Olympics for misconduct

Benoit Paire, number 35 in the ATP ranking, will not be part of the French athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, after being sanctioned by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) for his bad behavior.

Decision du Comex of the FFT concerning Benoît Paire. – FFT (@FFTennis) April 23, 2021

Look also

“His behavior has been deeply inappropriate since the beginning of the year, seriously undermines the values ​​of sport, the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit”, stated Gilles Moretton, the new president of the FFT.

Look also

His misconduct was especially noticeable in the Buenos Aires tournaments and in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where in the Argentine capital he lost to Francisco Cerúndolo in his first match and displayed attention-grabbing behavior, spitting on a conflicting mark judged against him by the referee, yelling and sabotaging his own endgame, including the last ball, which he lost with a double fault. In social networks he aggravated the provocation, publishing a photograph of his ATP website showing the $ 8.5 million profit in his career.

Paire spat on a pique that he argued with the referee.

Look also

On the other hand, in Monte Carlo, he also lost in the first round to Australian Jordan Thompson and when the match ended he declared referring to Covid 19 and the lack of public: “Whether I win or lose I don’t care, totally. Winning or losing in conditions like this, I don’t care.” He also added: “I pocket 12,000 euros (for participating in the tournament) to be calm at the hotel and then I go home.”

The controversial publication of Benoit Paire.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE