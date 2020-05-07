Mexico City.- To reactivate the theater due to the difficult economic situation they face with the absence of functions and income, professionals in this art created the project Get active.

Because the theater community cannot stand still and because opportunities can come out of moments of crisis, talented artists of the company Ocesa Theater They share this project with their public.

CreActívate, a recreation, training and improvement project in the different areas related to the theater, which through the very useful and fashionable ZOOM platform, will allow those interested to participate in any of the 26 activities available to nearby users until today to the theater who want to perfect themselves.

To make it known to the theater producer Morris Gilbert and the actresses Michelle Rodriguez and Paola Gomez, offered a media conference at ZOOM, moderated by Hugo Hernández, press director.

Producer Morris Gilbert explained that they are eight weeks of confinement, so they have stopped giving 210 functions; So trying to maintain this warm relationship with their loyal public, they have not stopped organizing activities and campaigns in these circumstances, so it is time to take a step forward with the CreActívate project.

Actress and singer Michelle Rodríguez of the Chicago staging commented that:

“We cannot sit still, we like to do what we do, do our job, which is what keeps us economically active and with a warm heart, and I think this CreActívate project is very cool because it allows us to be close and at a distance.”

They exposed that Best Theater He has prepared conferences, courses, workshops and master class.

There are twelve actors, singers and dancers; three musicians; two stage directors; three technicians and two strategists complete the panel of speakers and instructors.

Each of them proposed, elaborated, developed and will teach their own CreActívate program.

Michelle Rodriguez He added that the courses and workshops are aimed at anyone who wants to take them, they are not necessarily for professionals.

You can take them students, or even your fans can come up to them for classes.

In the case of the singer and comedian, the session is about a chat with her fans at a symbolic cost.

How to CreActivate?

The activities will be taught at ZOOM and will begin on Monday, May 11, and will last until July 10, in shifts that go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

So everyone finds the time, day and activity that interests them and suits them best, he explained. Paola Gomez, actress of Lies.

For all activities, prior registration is essential, and must be done through the page http://www.mejorcreactivate.com. The cost is symbolic.

Today they will give a public talk on Facebook Live.

