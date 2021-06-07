Bennifer: How to get back with your ex without dying trying

One of the hottest topics in the celebrity world is the likely return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a couple known as “Bennifer” and that 19 years ago became emblematic and aspirational. But those of us who are not part of the world of entertainment can learn something from this famous relationship that has rekindled the flame: How to get back with your ex without dying trying?

Relationship experts point out some strategies that may be helpful to you just in case you are thinking of getting back on track with a former partner.

Take your time

Going through a process of breaking up involves many unpleasant emotions that somehow mark our love life. Pain, anguish, anger, frustration and even a desire for revenge are some of the emotions that we can experience. The Relationship Expert Rainie howard told Well + Good that it is best to heal yourself of this difficult stage before trying to resume a relationship with an ex-partnerNot only to give your heart time to recover but to know if coming back is really what you want. “Give yourself time to recover and be able to make the best decisions for yourself,” he said.

Do not forget

The reasons why you ended the relationship may be a pattern of behavior that is repeated in a second part of the story. So even though you have forgiven a particular episode, consider that the problem can recur, especially if both members of the couple, individually, have not worked on the aspects of their personality that caused the first breakup.

Start small

If you have decided to resume the relationship, take it easy and give yourself the necessary spaces to gradually return and re-know each other. Consider that even if they already know each other, they should start the relationship as if it were a new one. “Make sure you have limits and don’t lower your standards because of your past relationship,” advises Howard.

Do not lose sight that returning may not be the best

“Seconds were never good,” goes an old saying, but the reality is that this can be highly variable depending on many circumstances. The important thing is that you maintain the clarity of thought and emotions necessary to recognize the moment when it is best to say goodbye for good.

“If the relationship was very toxic and abusive, it is never a good idea to get back together. What’s more, if you still have deep trust issues due to infidelity or betrayal, it’s probably not a good idea getting back together, especially if you just ended a recent relationship that broke your heart, “explains Howard. So even if you have healed your emotions before accepting a new date with your ex, do not lose sight of the type of people that you and he are.