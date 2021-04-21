Bennett Jordan Spoke to Peter Weber About Pursuing Kelley Flanagan

Of course, Bennett took matters into his own hands a bit too soon because he admitted he and the 29-year-old lawyer aren’t even dating.

“I’ve never been on a date with her …,” Bennett clarified, although he is seemingly putting it into the universe. “I think there’s a heck of a lot that will tell when you get together with someone in real life versus having conversations or dialogues here and there, and obviously, seeing people on TV and having a perception of them.”

The Bachelorette star also confessed that he’s aware Kelley is currently seeing someone.

Last month, she hinted on Kaitlyn bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast that she’s not entirely single and has been on a few dates with a man who isn’t involved in the entertainment business. At this time, Kelley is keeping details of her mystery man private.

Additionally, a source previously told E! News, Kelley “turned down Bachelor in Paradise because she is dating someone.”

But despite the Illinois native’s relationship status, it looks like Bennett is still trying to shoot his shot. As he put it, “We’ll see how things kind of pan out.”