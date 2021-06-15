Bennett allows controversial march; first day ruling Israel

JERUSALEM.

The new Israeli government yesterday authorized a controversial march by far-right and nationalist Jewish militants in East Jerusalem, the celebration of which in the occupied Palestinian sector of the Holy City raises fears of acts of violence.

Scheduled for last Thursday, the march was postponed until today by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, despite threats from Hamas of a new escalation if it is ratified.

Israel was later endowed with a new government, led by the head of the nationalist right Naftali Bennett, who allied with the centrist Yair Lapid in the framework of a coalition that ended 12 years of uninterrupted rule by Netanyahu. Yesterday, Bennet gave green light to the demonstration.

