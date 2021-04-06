Benn defends his WBA-Continental belt against Vargas this Saturday

British welterweight prospect and World Boxing Association (WBA) continental champion Conor Benn will return to the ring this Saturday to defend his belt against Colombian Samuel Vargas at Wembley Arena in London.

The 24-year-old British fighter will make the fourth defense of his regional black and gold belt against an experienced rival like Vargas in the main event of the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing.

Conor Nigel’s son, who is undefeated in his career, won the title in July 2018 when he defeated Cedrick Peynaud. Since then he has defended against the Finn Jussi Koiluva (2019), the Belgian Steve Jamoye (2019) and the German Sebastian Formella (2020).

For his part, Vargas will arrive as an interesting test for the champion. He has experience and has faced fighters of the stature of Danny García, Amir Khan, Errol Spence Jr or Vergil Ortiz., Which is an important shoot and a letter of introduction for this fight.

The South American is a brave exchange fighter who does not shy away from combat, which predicts a great confrontation against Benn.

On the same evening, Britain’s Shannon Courtenay will face Australia’s Ebanie Bridges for the WBA bantamweight world title.

Benn has a record of 17 wins, no losses and 11 knockouts. While Vargas has a record of 31 wins, 6 setbacks, 2 draws and 14 defined before the limit.