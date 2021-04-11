Benn Conor knocked out Samuel Vargas in less than two minutes

It was seen and not seen. In fact, it was only seen for 80 seconds in a twelve round fight in the Copper Box Arena, London. Benn

C

onnor put his continental welterweight belt at stake in the AMB in view of Samuel Vargas. ‘The destroyer’ He was looking for a clear and forceful victory against his rival that would endorse him for a World Cup candidacy, while Vargas was looking to straighten out his career after losing three of his last five bouts.

But this Saturday the one of Bogota He could do little before the strength of his fists and the gale of blows that Connor dealt him in the blink of an eye, so much so that the referee of the fight stopped the fight due to the severe punishment he was receiving. Vargas seemed not to understand the reason for the referee’s attitude, but he did well.

A fight without discussion after which Benn who claimed that he works harder than anyone and that as soon as he saw the punishment of his blows thought “tonight I will finish much faster than I thought”, although he also acknowledged that he had already told his team that was going to knock out Vargas in the first round.

Vargas was no match for Conor

After this new exhibition of the boxer of Essex, Conor asked Eddie hearn an important rival like Amir khan. “Give it to me, I know he is too busy with reality shows, but I can fight him and the best without problems.”