Benjamin Wallfisch to write the Flash

Yesterday was an important day for “The Flash” Well, the start of filming in London was confirmed and the presence of Michael Keaton as Batman in the scarlet sprinter film was also reaffirmed. However, along with the small teaser that announced the main photograph, some musical notes were accompanied that were not credited at the time, but it seems that they are the work of Benjamin Wallfisch, who will act as composer of the film.

On his resume, Wallfisch has films such as “Hidden Figures” (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination), “Blade Runner 2049” where he collaborated with Hans Zimmer or the new adaptation of “Mortal Kombat”, recently released. He is no stranger to the DC universe as he also created the soundtrack for “Shazam!” last 2019.

The film features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash in its cast and will show his first solo adventure after being introduced to the Justice League (whether Joss Whedon’s version or Zack Snyder’s version will be considered canon is something that is still pending. watch). He will be accompanied by Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and the aforementioned Michael Keaton but also Ben Affleck will return, both as their respective versions of Batman.

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”) who has used the arc from the comics “Flashpoint” as inspiration, a story in which Barry travels through time to save his mother, creating an entire alternate reality in its wake. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Via information | Twitter