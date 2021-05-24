Benjamin Netanyahu, the hand that dominates Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu checks his hand during a meeting of his council of ministers in July 2019. (Photo: POOL via REUTERS)

They call him king, magician, genius, but Benjamin Netanyahu is, above all things, a survivor of politics. With a pragmatism and flexibility on a par with Groucho Marx – “These are my principles. If you don’t like them, I have others. It has been like this for 15 years.

The Operation Guardian of the Walls launched for 11 days against Gaza (Palestine) has been just one new example of his sagacity: on May 5, Netanyahu ran out of time to form a cabinet and the mandate that he had been given to do so expired. President of the country, the also conservative Reuven Rivlin. The ball went to the leader of the second most voted party, Yair Lapid, who had the possibility of making a grand coalition with ultranationalists and Arabs; rare sum, but possible.

The president was there, almost packing his bags from his official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, when the clashes in the city worsened and rockets began to fall from Gaza. He did not hesitate for a second: on the same day of the first pitches, May 11, Netanyahu began the worst attack on the strip in seven years. A strong hand that has increased his popularity, again, while the negotiations of his adversaries stalled. If there are new elections, the consecutive fifths without a government taking hold, it starts with the strengthened image, of a statesman who is not daunted.

Bibi, as he has been known since childhood, has always been like this, ready and thrown. He was born 70 years ago in Tel Aviv, into a secular Jewish family with …

