Benjamin Hebert, first leader in Nairobi

03/18/2021 at 21:06 CET

Sport.es

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert signed a 64-stroke card (7 under par) on the first day to be the leader of the Kenya Open, a European Golf Tour tournament that is played betweenre this Thursday and Sunday at the Karen in Nairobi.

A birdie on the 18th hole put Hebert alone in the lead and prevented the first day from ending the first day with seven players tied for the first lead. Brive’s player, 34, completed his round with an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey, in the first hole.

The Frenchman, who is still chasing his first European Tour title, leads in a blow to the sextet made up of Englishman Sam Horsfield, the Finn Kalle Samooja, the Scotsman Calum Hill, the Pole Adrian Meronk, the German Bernd Ritthammer and his compatriot Raphaël Jacquelin, winner of four tournaments on the circuit and now in 1,820th place in the world rankings.

Five Spaniards, under par

Among the Spanish only five won the field this Thursday: Sebastián García (-4), Carlos Pigem (-2) and Adrián Otaegui, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño and Pep Andamientos (-1).

The other four finished above par on the first day: Álvaro Quirós (+1), Alejandro Cañizares and Jorge Campillo (+2) and Emilio Cuartero (+3).