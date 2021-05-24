Benjamín Gil came to kill the LMB as manager of the Mariachis

The new manager of the Mariachis from Guadalajara, Benjamin Gil, came to the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) has demonstrated his entire category and he did so in his debut, where the Guadalajara team swept the Generals of Durango in the first series of the season.

In March, Mariachis from Guadalajara, who also appear for the first time the Mexican League from Baseball, they announced to Benjamin Gil as his manager for this challenge, being so far a wise decision, since this experienced left incredible sensations in his debut with this ninth.

Gil, is having this 2021 his first experience in the summer baseball of the LMB and you’ll want it to be a storied start for these Mariachis that in the beginning of the 2021 campaign they showed off with a sweep, leaving aside the trumpets and using the broom.

At first instance Benjamin Gil He will not be the best friend for the fans of the state of Jalisco, since years ago in the Mexican League of the Pacific he was crowned with the Tomateros de Culiacán at the Charros stadium, a team from this city.

However, Gil in his first impressions as manager of the Mariachis, said that he would love that the fans of the Charros also become that of the team that today is directing in the Mexican League from Baseball.

“Benji” Gil He is Tomateros’s manager in the Mexican Pacific League (Liga Arco), with whom he has won four titles in the last seven years, enough experience that he will want to take with the Mariachis in this foray into the LMB.

What’s more, Gil He has an enormous career in the diamond, he played 21 years as a player, a Major League Baseball title, four in the Mexican Pacific League and 2 titles in the Caribbean Series. Also adding that as a manager he has been crowned 4 times in 5 seasons.

The Mariachis in his debut in the Mexican League from Baseball They left incredible sensations and they will want to continue like this, remembering that in their ranks they have very large players, such as “El Titán”; Adrián González.

The Mariachis from Guadalajara They rest this Monday, but on Tuesday they will start a six-game tour, the first three against the Saraperos in the Francisco I. Madero Park in Saltillo.