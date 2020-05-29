Santos Laguna v Cruz Azul – 2017 Liga MX Closing Tournament | Saul Gonzalez / .
This Thursday the 28th the journalist from Azteca Deportes, David Medrano He reported through his Twitter account that the historic Mexican soccer player and coach was hospitalized in an emergency in a Guadalajara hospital due to a stroke.
Benjamin Galindo with a stroke admitted to Guadalajsra.
After the news was revealed, it caused a lot of sadness among fans who know the teacher’s career Galindoright after that your son Benjamín Galindo Jr, wrote about it on their platforms.
We are going through a difficult time, I ask for your prayers for my dad. I hope and can understand.
Galindo family.
After a few hours, the same son was in charge of giving the news that the operation was successful and that they will have to wait 72 hours to analyze its evolution. Well, it remains stable after emergency brain surgery.
Benjamin Galindo Marentes He is originally from Zacatecas, was born on December 11, 1960, throughout history he has been one of the best players in technique, his plays on set pieces and his dominance on both sides of the court made him a phenomenal midfielder. In 22 years of soccer career he disputed 700 games and wrote down 150 goals on six different teams, he played with Deportivo Tampico, Tampico Madero, Chivas, Santos, Cruz Azul and hung the booties with Pachuca.
For now, you have to wait and wish that your health status evolves satisfactorily. Strength, Master.