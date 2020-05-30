▲ Benjamín Galindo worked as Matías Almeyda’s technical assistant in the San José Eartquakes, of the MLS, but he traveled to Mexico to spend his confinement with the Covid-19. Photo Jam Media

The former national team player and benchmark for Chivas, Benjamín Galindo, was hospitalized in an emergency in a Guadalajara hospital to undergo surgery after suffering a stroke, and he has a reserved prognosis.

According to reports, Galindo felt bad in the morning and was taken to a hospital, where a clot was detected in his brain, so he was admitted to an operating room. Hours later, his son Benjamin announced that the operation had good results, but the former player must remain under observation.

We thank all fans, we know that my dad is very dear. We inform them that it went well, we are very optimistic, but we have to be aware of how it evolves in the next 72 hours. We will not answer questions. I hope they know how to accompany us in the best way, praying for him and understand our decision, he said.

Benjamín Galindo worked as Matías Almeyda’s technical assistant in the San José Eartquakes club of the US MLS; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he traveled to Mexico to be with his family during the quarantine.

In recent days, the former player published a photo on social networks in which he celebrated the birthday of one of his daughters and did not show any type of illness.

Several members of Mexican soccer published messages on social networks in solidarity with Maestro Galindo. The Chivas family are shocked by the news. Let’s join prayers and good vibes for your speedy recovery. #FuerzaMaestro, wrote Amaury Vergara, owner of the Atletico campus.

Come Benjamin Galindo, you have always been a warrior and today as such. I am sure you will overcome everything. Our support and prayers #maestro, published Jared Borgetti, former integrate of Santos.

Galindo earned Maestro’s nickname for the way he hit the ball with both legs. He debuted as a professional on October 16, 1979 with the Tampico plan-tel and then signed with Guadalajara, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Pachuca, being champion with the last four.

When retiring from player he became technical director and directed the Chivas, Cruz Azul and Santos schools, with which he was champion in the Clausura 2012 tournament.

In his career as a national team he stands out having participated in the 1994 World Cup United States, he was also part of the Tricolor that was runner-up in the 1993 Copa América in Ecuador.

