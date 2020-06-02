The former World Cup player and former player and coach of Santos Laguna, Benjamin Galindo, who suffered a stroke last week, is stable and is in the process of regaining consciousness, the doctors attending him reported yesterday.

“It has evolved satisfactorily, it is already beginning to have ocular opening by itself and movement, although it is not yet a complete awakening,” explained the neurologist Alejandro Fonseca, at a conference held in the Perla Tapatia on Monday afternoon.

The specialist pointed out that Galindo, who played in the 1994 World Cup and was part of the Mexican finalist team in the 1993 Copa América, has improved in the last few hours but is still not out of danger.

“As long as a patient remains in intensive care with the support of a ventilator to breathe, we cannot speak of being out of danger,” he stressed.

Galindo, 59, underwent surgery last Thursday after an ischemic-type cerebral vascular event caused by a clot that obstructed blood flow in a cerebral artery.

The 72-hour deadline for removing the sedatives was completed on Monday and doctors expect him to react within two to three days to assess his neurological condition and anticipate possible sequelae.

That neurological evaluation is not yet time, we have to wait for him to wake up a little more and we will be able to assess what his awakening will be like, his state of consciousness initially and what sequelae it may have, that will determine the time, “explained the neurologist. .

The recovery process that must be followed will be long and will depend on the physical, language and emotional rehabilitation that it requires.

“It will be necessary to give him a lot of therapy in all senses, of movement, of emotional recovery and as evolution develops, physical therapy will be important to know how long it will take, he is a strong man and with that we hope he recovers in the best way, “he said.

GREAT RACE

As a player, Galindo had a trajectory from 1979 to 2001, time in which he obtained a title with Guadalajara in the 1986-1987 season in addition to League championships with Santos Laguna in Winter 96 ‘, Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

Born in Tierra Blanca, Zacatecas, Galindo made his debut as coach in the 2003 Apertura under the command of Guadalajara, which he led in four different stages. In the first two, he alternated the roles of technical and technical assistant.

Her greatest achievement as a strategist was the 2012 Clausura title under Santos Laguna. In the final, he defeated the Rayados del Monterrey by an overall score of 3-2. He previously led the albiverdes in 2006, but was unable to win even one of the 7 he led, so he was terminated.

Apart from the title with the Comarca team, Galindo added two runners-up as a coach, one with the Warriors at the 2011 Apertura when he entered as relief for Argentina’s Diego Cocca and the other with Cruz Azul. Currently he is part of the technical team of the Argentine Matías Almeyda in the San José Earthquakes.

THANKS

Her son Benjamin Galindo Jr. was optimistic and confident that his father will return healthy again.

“Thank the doctors, to all the people who have been asking and praying for my father’s health, to thank them, with all my heart my family and I thank them. First of all, God, my father is going to recover his health and going to be here with us. “

2

STAGES

he directed Santos Laguna in Liga MX,

in 2006 and after 2011 to 2012.

