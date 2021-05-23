Benjamín Galindo sees the Cruz Azul players with an extra incentive to become champions

The mexican coach Benjamin Galindo, stressed that the footballers of the Cruz Azul team of Juan Reynoso in the MX League, have an extra incentive to become champions within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The Machine has not been a champion for many years, so there is an extra incentive for players to motivate themselves in search of the title “, were the words of Benjamin Galindo.

The popular “Maestro” Galindo spoke in an interview for the program ‘Line of Four’ of the TUDN network, where he stressed that having so many years without being a champion, the players of the Machine should motivate them to get into the history of the institution.

Benjamín Galindo, who wore the Cruz Azul and Pachuca shirt in Mexican soccer, stressed that he liked the approach that was seen in the first leg of the semifinals at the Hidalgo stadium, so he expects an interesting clash in the match of return.

