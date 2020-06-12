The World Cup Benjamín Galindo, former player and idol of Santos Laguna and Chivas de Guadalajara of Mexican soccer, came out of intensive care this Thursday, after the stroke he suffered on May 28 last for which he underwent surgery.

Just on Sunday, June 7, the retired midfielder was awakened from the induced coma after the stroke. This Thursday Galindo left intensive care and was transferred to his room in a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, 450 kilometers west of Mexico City.

According to medical reports, Benjamín Galindo is progressing positively, normalizing his body movement and gradually trying to articulate words with exercises that are part of his rehabilitation.

In his time as a player, Benjamín Galindo was champion in 1986-1987 with the Chivas del Guadalajara, one of the most popular teams in Mexican soccer, and is the club with which he most identifies.

The midfielder also obtained league championships with Santos de Torreón, Cruz Azul and Pachuca in his career as a player that spanned 22 years and started in the now defunct Tampico Madero.

In the national team, Benjamín Galindo participated in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, in which Mexico was eliminated in the round of 16 by Bulgaria; in addition to two America’s Cups; in 1993, in which El Tri debuted in the South American competition and finished as runner-up when falling in the final against Argentina, in addition to the 1995 Cup in Uruguay.

His nickname in Mexican soccer is “El Maestro”, which he earned thanks to his fine touch of the ball with both legs in his time as a player, a nickname with which he is distinguished to this day.

In his role as coach, Benjamín Galindo led Santos de Torreón to the Mexican League championship at Clausura 2012.

According to the doctors, Galindo will remain in the hospital for several more days under the observation of the medical staff working on his recovery.

