Benjamín de Yurre: Laboratories will not renounce the bonanza that the manufacture of vaccines against covid-19 has left them

April 21, 2021 April 21, 2021

In an interview for the program Dígalo Aqui with the Community of José Pernalete, the Economist Benjamín de Yurre, affirmed that the world is heading for a great economic crisis.

“Every day you can see how mini markets, car washes and cafeterias are not finding staff to work, and this is because employees receive more money in financial aid from the state than what they actually receive as payment for their jobs,” he said.

He also specified that with the situation of the pandemic, many people have worsened their economic situation.

He also stressed that with the pandemic, only a group of people or companies have become millionaires with the issue of the pandemic, and this is where you have to ask yourself, would these people or companies be willing to abandon the bonanzas?

Yurre said that the vaccines have helped to boost the economy, however they (the pharmaceutical companies) will not want to renounce the bonanza they have obtained with the manufacture of vaccines against Covid-19, on the contrary, they will do in the opinion of the specialist , a repetitive cycle, that is to say vaccines and more vaccines year after year.

Some experts have affirmed that the profits of the companies that have developed the vaccine, for this 2021 will shoot their profit to 6.035 million dollars and in 2022 to 5.970 million. In total, 12,000 million dollars of profit in the next two years.

A quick calculation suggests that if the industry, for example, supplied a single dose of a vaccine at $ 15-20 per dose to just half the world’s population of roughly 7 billion people, it would generate revenues of 50 billion dollars. dollars or more. In addition, it is likely that at least two doses of the vaccines will be necessary and more than half of humanity will be vaccinated, according to Bloomberg.

Yurre also stressed that the economic projection of the world in 2030 will be spent twice what is earned.

