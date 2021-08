The Challenger of Segovia already has a winner: the French Benjamin Bonzi. The Frenchman, who was the second seed of the tournament, managed to beat the Dutchman in the final Tim Van Rijthoven in an exciting and even match, which had to be decided in the third set (7-6, 3-6 and 6-4). In this way, Bonzi, at 25 years old, sneaks into the top-100 (95th) for the first time in his career.