Benjamin Bonzi goes to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

06/30/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

Benjamin Bonzi, French, number 119 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon in two hours and thirty-six minutes by 6-1, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to Marco Trungelliti, Argentine tennis player, number 205 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The statistics of the match indicate that the French tennis player managed to break the serve 5 times to his opponent, in the first serve he had an 83% effectiveness, he committed 4 double faults and got 67% of the service points. As for Trungelliti, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had 83% of the first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals, the French player will face the Croatian tennis player Marin cilic, number 37 and seeded number 32.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it, a total of 238 players see their faces and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.