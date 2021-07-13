Benítez wants Lenglet in the Premier

07/13/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

The arrival of Rafa Benítez to the Premier League will mean a revolution in the ranks of Everton. The coach intends to rebuild the team for the following season. Y the metamorphosis will pass behind, in which he wants Lenglet to assume the role of leader of the defense. The goal of the former Real Madrid player is set: to return the club to the top of the rankings and reach the European positions in the coming years.

The defender culé could end up in the english competition In the next weeks. The Barça player did not have a good end to the season either with Barça or with the French team pi and a new challenge could be positive for both the central defender and the English club. The coach has already asked the club for his signing. And considering that both Laporta and Koeman look for the best option for their departure, his signing could be expedited.

The arrival of the French is necessary after the more than obvious departure from Mina -after not fitting into the team that Benítez devised- and the youth of Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate. With the dismissal of one of the team’s starters, signing a guarantee center is essential to ensure a good position in the highest category of English football.

Benítez’s other alternative is the signing of Koulibaly, which has a token that Naples must dispose of after the economic crisis they are going through. In addition, the fact that Benítez has coincided with him in previous seasons is an added value for the coach.