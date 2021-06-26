Benitez very close to training Everton

06/26/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

According to Sky Sports, Rafa Benítez would be about to be announced as Everton’s new coach. It could be made official next week. The one that was coach of Liverpool, with whom he was proclaimed European champion in 2005, would thus sign for his neighbors.

Although the two hobbies are not the most opposed in the world and they even have a pretty good relationshipWe’ll see how the news feels at Anfield. Another incentive for the Merseyside Derby. At the moment, those who have not liked it very much are some Everton fans, who have already put up banners against his arrival: ‘Benítez you are not welcome’.

Since Ancelotti and Real Madrid announced their return, the ‘toffees’ were looking for a coach. Many names to end up recruiting an old acquaintance of his neighbors. At 61 years old, would sign for the Liverpool team 11 courses after his departure.

Benítez, who also coached Real Madrid, has several experiences in Premier clubs. First it was Chelsea in 12/13 and later, he took over Newcastle for 3 seasons, just after leaving the white club.

The last time he sat on the bench was on January 21 of this same year when he directed the Dalian of the Chinese league.