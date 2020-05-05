J. L. FernándezALICANTE

Updated: 05/04/2020 08:30

“With the pubs closed, at home and talking about possible cheap beer prices on the Spanish coast in the future”, many British “They don’t want to stop dreaming” and they have in their minds Benidorm as a preferred destination. That at least reflects the searches they do through TravelSupermarket.

The destination that arouses the most interest among those who are already planning their tourism to get out of confinement due to the coronavirus is the municipality on the Alicante Costa Blanca, to locate holiday package prices before the end of the year.

The British also seem cautious in their calculations, because they think of October and November to travel.

According Emma Coulthurst, travel commentator at TravelSupermarket, some are using this impasse time “to compare prices for exotic beach breaks or trips to some of the world’s most entertaining cities” and those two months have become the go-to. “However, there is a clear anomaly: the most sought after destination for holiday prices for the rest of 2020 is Benidorm,” he says.

Passers-by next to a shop closed by the state of alarm in Benidorm – MIKEL PONCE

The explanation for this supposed paradox, according to this analyst on the Internet portal, is that there has also been a «general change»To more destinations in long distancesuch as Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Cancun, the Dominican Republic, Dubai, Jamaica and the Maldives.

Likewise, tourists from the United Kingdom also opt for «getaways »to islands, with 13 of the 20 most popular searches for the remainder of the year, compared to seven last year.

But, from the looks of it, they browse these more remote and exotic places, and then when it comes to fine-tuning the shot, they point to Benidorm, a classic for this issuing market.

