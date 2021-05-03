Benicarló and Crevillente Deportivo do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

05/02/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Municipal Field of Benicarló and who faced the Benicarlo and to Sports crevillente it ended with a 0-0 draw between the two contenders. The Benicarlo arrived with the intention of resuming the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous duel against Hercules of Alicante B. Regarding the visiting team, the Sports crevillente He came from beating 3-0 in his fiefdom at Torrent in the last match played. After the scoreboard, the Benicarlando team is fifth after the end of the match, while the Sports crevillente is sixth.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Benicarlo gave entrance to Stolen, Guimera Y Kid for Aragonese, Coqui Y Alberto Collado, Meanwhile he Sports crevillente gave the green light to Cristian Sanchez Y Valencia for Planelles Y Fag.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Highlander Y Michelli of the local team and Cristian Sanchez Y Martinez The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

At the moment, both teams are left with 24 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

Data sheetBenicarló:Portigliatti, Coqui (Guimera, min.65), Serrano, Alberto Collado (Pibe, min.85), Quixal, Parrino, Cristian, Aragones (Hurtado, min.65), Diego, Temur and MichelliSports crevillente:Raúl Poveda, Akapo, Yeray, Pucho (Valencia, min.76), Martinez, Planelles (Cristian Sánchez, min.64), Hamza I., Antonio, Burgada, Navarro and AmatStadium:Municipal Field of BenicarlóGoals:0-0