After returning to training, the club announces that a 21-year-old player has been infected with the disease. He is very well, asymptomatic and will meet the recommended isolation period

This Sunday, Benfica announced, through an official statement, that midfielder David Tavares tested positive for coronavirus in the tests carried out in recent weeks. The 21-year-old athlete underwent a new test, which confirmed the official result.

David Tavares is one of Benfica’s promises (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

According to the direction of the club, the player is well, asymptomatic and will comply with the isolation period recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the rules of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) of Portugal.

David Tavares is one of Benfica’s promises and has been used by coach Bruno Lage. Despite returning to training, the club awaits the next guidelines from the government and Portuguese health agencies with the definition of new dates for football in the country.

Check out the official statement from Benfica

Sport Lisboa e Benfica informs that a positive case was detected in the Covid-19 diagnostic tests carried out at Benfica Campus last Friday, May 8, to the entire Squad, Technical Team and Professional Football Staff, as well as the service providers who have direct contact with them.

This is the player David Tavares, who was immediately subjected to a counter-analysis, carried out this morning, Sunday, which confirmed the initial result. The athlete is well, asymptomatic, and fulfilling isolation under the conditions contemplated in the predefined contingency plan, following the rules of the DGS and having the full support of the Club.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica’s Medical Department will maintain the strict contingency plan that has been followed since the day that its professionals returned to activity at Benfica Campus.

The Football team will also maintain the recovery plan that was designed, with training sessions carried out by small groups and with individualized work.

We also inform that, according to indications from the Medical Department, in close collaboration with the Medical Direction of Unilabs Portugal, all Players, Technical Team, Staff and service providers that have direct contact with Professional Football will be subject to new tests already in the next few days.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018