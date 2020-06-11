Wednesday June 10, 2020

Benfica did not have a good restart of the tournament. The Lisbon team added their fourth consecutive draw, second since football returned, after equaling 2-2 on their visit to Portimonense on the 26th date of the Primeira Liga, wasting a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

It seemed that the ‘Eagles’ were taking control of the game when at 18 ′ Pizzi managed to open the account with a good definition at an angle and after the ratification of VAR before a claim for an advance position.

The development of the match continued favorable for the visitors, since at 31 ′ Pizzi himself dressed as an enabler to allow Andre Almeida’s goal and thus increase the numbers before the first half ends.

But the second time the game changed. From the start, the Portimonense complement was able to shorten the figures due to a criminal case, which was dismissed by the VAR. It was at 66 ′ that the discount came, with a good header from Dener after Tabata’s service on a stopped ball.

Nicolás Castillo’s former team tried to recover quickly to sustain the victory, although without luck. At 76 ′ Junior Tavares took a powerful long-distance shot that decreed the final 2-2.

Benfica thus adds a point that leaves him with 61 units at the top of the Primeira Liga, although waiting for what Porto does against Marítimo. Portimonense, meanwhile, added 20 points to remain penultimate in the relegation zone.